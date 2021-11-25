Man denies raping man in Exeter park
- Published
A man has pleaded not guilty to the rape of another man in a public park in Exeter.
Ahmed Al-Shamri denied a single count of rape when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
The 38-year-old, of Holland Road, Exeter, is accused of raping a man in his 30s in an area of Rougemont Gardens near Exeter Library at about 03:00 on 21 October.
Judge Timothy Rose set a trial date of 11 April and remanded him in custody.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.