Northam woman completes roller skating marathons challenge
A woman roller-skated a marathon every week in November to raise money for the north Devon hospice.
Gemma Roberts, from Northam, took on the challenge in memory of a parent of a child at her daughter's school who died in October, aged 31.
She said it was "overwhelming" to be met by the family of Tom Symons at the finish line.
The challenge has raised more than £1,100 having set an initial target of £500.
Ms Roberts, 39, is used to playing roller derby so skating outdoors on public paths was "very different to being on a smooth track, warm and dry".
"He was in the hospice for a week or so and the work they do is amazing. I wanted to do something because Instow is a small school and we all felt so sad and gutted for his family."
For two of the weeks she completed the mileage over three days, and the other two she completed in one outing - taking about four hours.
"It is hard skating outdoors, especially at the time of year with everything falling off the trees onto the paths," Ms Roberts said.
"I didn't have any accidents but it was hard work on my shins, knees and ankles."
Her daughter Isla, eight, joined her for the final six-and-a-half miles, and friend Karla Stock also kept her company some of the time.
Ms Roberts said she was "quite emotional" at the finish line, and was presented with a bunch of flowers and a bottle of prosecco.
