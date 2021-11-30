Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Body found near Plymouth is formally identified
The body of a woman found near Plymouth has been formally identified as that of Bobbi-Anne McLeod, police have said.
The 18-year-old, whose remains were found in Bovisand, went missing from a bus stop in Plymouth on 20 November.
Devon and Cornwall Police said Ms McLeod's family had been informed of the update.
Cody Ackland, 24, from the Southway area of the city, has been charged with her murder and is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court in January.
Ms McLeod was reported missing after she failed to meet friends in Plymouth.
Police said her body was found on 23 November in Bovisand.
Officers said Ms McLeod's family had asked for their privacy to be respected.
Devon and Cornwall Police added: "Whilst, of course, we understand the public interest in these updates, we remind the public that this is a live and active case, and we ask members of the public not to speculate on social media."
Mr Ackland appeared at Truro Crown Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday 24 January.
