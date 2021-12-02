Exeter Western Way crash: Woman seriously injured
A woman in her 20s is in hospital with serious leg injuries after being hit by a car in Exeter.
Police are investigating the incident which happened on Western Way, also known as the inner-by-pass, at about 23:40 GMT on Wednesday.
Officers said the crash involved the woman and a red Ford Escort and asked any witnesses or those with dash cam footage to come forward.
The woman was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
The road was closed for around four hours as scene examination work took place.
Witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101.
