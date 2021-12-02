Torbay empty homes demolished in affordable housing plan
Derelict houses are being demolished as part of a wider plan to build hundreds of affordable homes in Devon.
The houses, at the Tweenaway Cross junction in Paignton, will make way for nine new homes.
It is part of a wider Torbay Council plan to build 350 affordable homes, for rent and sale, in the next five years.
Councillor Swithin Long said it was "incredibly important" to provide new affordable homes with hundreds of people in need of them.
The houses at the junction were originally vacated to make way for road improvements.
Torbay Council issued the owners and tenants of the houses notices to vacate by 2010.
They have remained empty since.
Mr Long, cabinet member for economic regeneration, tourism and housing, said: "There's well over 1,000 families on the waiting list and hundreds of people in temporary accommodation and we really need to ratchet up on our affordable homes which we are starting with today."
