Devon domestic violence scheme set up in Janine Mundy's memory
A domestic violence awareness scheme set up in memory of a woman who was murdered 18 years ago has launched.
Janine Mundy, 34, was strangled to death by her estranged husband Anthony Wayne Mundy in Camborne, Cornwall in 2003.
Their son, Dale Barrett, who witnessed the murder said he hoped it would "prevent more lives being lost to domestic violence".
The scheme - called J9 - was launched on Friday in Exeter.
It offers community facing organisations or businesses training so they can display a heart logo that lets people know there are people they can talk to about domestic violence.
Mr Barrett, 23, said: "The J9 heart means it is a safe place, they can get information and they can make that call.
"I'll tell it as many times as I can if it will save lives and help give people the courage to speak out, ask for help, there's nothing to be ashamed of."
Chrissie Gibbons, a hairdresser attending the event, said she felt "helpless" and did not know what to do when a client opened up to her about domestic violence.
"J9 has really helped, with the training, just to know where to signpost people and help people further," she said.
Mrs Mundy's parents started a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence called J9, the name Janine Mundy used when signing off her text messages.
Former Devon and Cornwall Police officer Jane Thomas then set up the awareness scheme of the same name.
She said: "It is very effective and that has been proven across the rest of the country."
Ms Thomas recalled an instance when a lady who was in an abusive relationship noticed a J9 heart outside a chemist and went inside.
"And as it turned out, it saved her life," she said.
In 2003, Mundy had been arrested on suspicion of attempting to drown his wife in the bath just 16 days before he killed her.
She was left so frightened she had the house locks changed and an alarm installed.
But after being released on police bail, Mundy broke into the house, deactivated the alarm and killed his wife.
