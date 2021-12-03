Teign Estuary Trail in South Devon to be extended
An extension to the Teign Estuary Trail in South Devon has been given the go-ahead by Devon County Council.
The 5km (3.1 miles) route will run from near Kingsteignton to Teignmouth and be accessible to walkers, cyclists and mobility scooter and wheelchair users.
The scheme will improve biodiversity, with the creation of hedgerows and woodland, the council has said.
There will also be viewing points on the route, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The first section between Town Quay, Newton Abbot and Kingsteignton opened in March 2013, followed by the route eastwards linking Newton Abbot Racecourse to the Passage House Inn five years later.
Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member with responsibility for cycling, said delivering the Teign Estuary Trail had been an ambition of the council for many years.
"It is a project for which we've been able to attract significant local support," he said.
"A huge number of residents, cycle enthusiasts, walkers, business owners and visitors to the area have been flagging up significant need for the delivery of this route."
A public consultation "demonstrated overwhelming support for the proposals from 92 per cent of respondents" with the planning application receiving just one objection, he added.
Teignbridge's member for planning, councillor Gary Taylor said: "The trail will provide a very important green infrastructure link which I know will be warmly welcomed by our local public and by those visiting the area."
