Devon Doctors withdraws from Mayflower Medical Group bidding process
A healthcare provider has decided not to continue bidding for a contract to provide services for a group of GP practices.
Devon Doctors said it wanted to focus on its core business of delivering NHS 111 and out-of-hours services.
The Mayflower Medical Group has 39,000 patients registered at five sites across Plymouth.
The current contract, supplied by Access Health Care Limited, part of Devon Doctors Group, runs out in March.
The Mayflower Medical Group includes Stirling Road Surgery, Ernesettle Medical Centre, Mount Gould Primary Care Centre, Trelawny Surgery and Mannamead Surgery.
It had recently been told to improve by the Care Quality Commission.
A spokesperson from Devon Doctors said the last few years had not always been "plain sailing" but it was proud of the role Mayflower Medical Group had played in primary care in Plymouth.
"Devon Doctors has invested significant time and resource in Mayflower Medical Group, which has been mirrored by the commitment and dedication of its staff and clinicians.
"In what is an incredibly challenging healthcare environment, the organisation has concluded that its interests would be best served by focussing its efforts on the provision of its core business, namely the integrated urgent care services, such as NHS 111 and out-of-hours, in Devon and Somerset," they said.
Jo Turl, director of commissioning at NHS Devon Clinical Commissioning Group, said: The contract is due to end in March, and we are currently in a procurement process to get a new contract in place by then to ensure patient care continues seamlessly without interruption.
"Patients of Mayflower Medical Group do not need to take any action and should continue to attend appointments and contact their practice in the same way they do now."
