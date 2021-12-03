Plymouth shooting: Home Office pledges £800k for additional policing
More than £800,000 has been granted to the area of Plymouth where a gunman shot and killed five people on 12 August before turning the gun on himself.
The money from the Home Office will pay for additional policing in the area and CCTV, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) has said.
The Police and Crime Commissioner said "hopefully people can feel safe again".
It is estimated 300 people witnessed or were directly affected by the incident.
The money is in addition to the £1m of government funding already pledged to help with Keyham's recovery and £800,000 pledged to help young people in the area.
The £822,452 funding will include a Keyham Community Policing Fund of £514,000, paying for visible patrols to provide community reassurance and the funding of police officers and staff, including six constables.
A Safer Keyham Grant of £308,000 will be spent on crime prevention measures such as improved CCTV, upgrading lighting and home security.
The money, which will be issued to Plymouth City Council, will cover a community engagement plan as well as provide funding for the Neighbourhood Watch's Feel Safe Scheme.
Plymouth Police Commander Chief Superintendent Matt Longman said: "Police visibility in Keyham and across the city is more important than ever at a time when some residents may feel vulnerable and in need of reassurance.
"The Keyham team has been and will continue to work with partner agencies and the local community to listen, reassure, and play its role in helping the community remain safe and secure."
Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Alison Hernandez said: "I am pleased my office has been able to work with Plymouth City Council, the Ministry of Justice, and now the Home Office, to deliver a significant level of funding that will support people, so hopefully those feeling the pain and suffering caused by this crime can feel safe and secure in this neighbourhood once again."
