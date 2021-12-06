Derriford Hospital fundraisers take part in 'Santa Slide'
Fundraisers have flown down zip wires over the Eden Project to raise money for a children's hospital ward.
Dressed in Father Christmas suits, supporters of the Derriford Hospital ward in Plymouth, flew down the zip wires or "Santa Slide".
Giles Boardman, whose daughter has been treated on the ward, said: "As a family we have lots to thank Derriford Children's Ward for."
Organisers said more than £13,000 had been raised so far.
The money will help buy new toys and pay for activities to help distract the children.
About 100 people were expected to take part in the "Santa Slide", but due to strong winds some fundraisers used the giant swing at the venue instead.
Mr Boardman said: "Our little Molly has had a difficult start to life and we're very thankful for all of the hard work and help that the staff and Derriford Hospital have done."
Since the age of six months, Molly has been receiving treatment at the hospital for an inoperable tumour.
"If we can have fun and do our bit to raise some money and awareness then that's absolutely fantastic", said the father of the six-year-old.
Mr Boardman's wife, Vicky, said the family had managed to raise £740.
