Three people injured in suspected gas explosion in Newton St Cyres
- Published
Three people have been injured in a suspected gas explosion at a property in Devon.
The three people were in the building in Newton St Cyres, near Crediton, but their injuries are not believed to be serious, South Western Ambulance Service said.
Emergency services were called to the domestic property at about 09:20 GMT.
The three people were treated at the scene by paramedics.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.