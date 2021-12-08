Plymouth coronavirus volunteers: 'Doing my bit for NHS'
By John Danks
BBC Spotlight
- Published
Volunteers have been key to the coronavirus vaccination roll out, but what drives them to help out?
The BBC spoke to some who are helping at Home Park in Plymouth on the first anniversary of the vaccine rollout.
Former finance worker Simon Rowe, 66, said he came for his second jab, "saw everyone working and wanted to be part of it".
He has been helping direct and advise people at Home Park in Plymouth since May.
"I signed up and in a few days I was working," he said.
"I've loved every minute of it.
"I have enjoyed the friendship in lockdown, the volunteers and clinical staff get on so well.
"I'm doing my little bit for the NHS and I'm pleased to do it."
Kerry Cavanah, 44, from Plymouth, started volunteering at Home Park in February.
"I had a lot of time on my hands and wasn't working," she said.
"I wanted to put it to good use and it's been a really positive experience.
"Everyone who has come through the door has been so happy when they've had their vaccine.
"It's been nice to give something back."
Trained dentist Lucy Viira has been volunteering for one or two sessions of about four hours each a week at Home Park.
"I'm doing something for the people of Plymouth and we need a lot of people to get people vaccinated," she said.
"Most people are very appreciative, there's the odd one or two that aren't happy about having to wait.
"But there's a great team spirit, you really feel like you are part of a team.
"My two girls are really impressed.
"I'm anticipating some busy months ahead now they have cut the time for boosters."
Roy Warnes, who started in December last year, said volunteering had been a "lifesaver" after his wife died last year.
"It's been an amazing, wonderful reward for me," he said.
"To work with these wonderful people has been a great honour.
"I look forward to coming in every day."
He does four or five shifts a week.
"We could do with more volunteers," he said.
"We've all made so many friends."