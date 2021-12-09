Plymouth shooting: GP 'did not comment on killer's gun application'
- Published
A GP declined to tell police whether Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison should have had a firearms licence, a court has been told.
The pre-inquest hearing in Plymouth heard Davison's GP did not feel he was qualified to comment on his personality.
That was before Davison, 22, killed five people in the Keyham area of the city on 12 August.
He killed two women, two men and three-year-old Sophie Martyn.
He also injured two other people before turning the gun on himself, taking his own life.
Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, Kate Shepherd, 66, Lee Martyn, 43 and three-year-old Sophie Martyn, were all killed by Davison.
The hearing heard that police looking into a firearms application by Davison before the shooting had asked his GP for information about Davison's personality.
Dr Carolyn Adcock, of University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, said the GP had written to police "declining to give information because he did not feel he was in a position to be qualified to comment on the personality of a patient to say whether or not they were safe to hold a gun licence".
The hearing heard that a licensed pump-action shotgun was found on Davison after the shootings.
He had been given a shotgun certificate in 2017.
In the wake of the shootings, the Home Office announced the police would have to check someone's medical history before issuing a gun licence.
All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.
Davison's shooting spree started at Biddick Drive in Keyham where he shot and killed his mother Maxine Davison inside a house.
Davison then went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn and her father.
Next, Davison killed Mr Washington on a nearby footpath.
Davison then shot Ms Shepherd who later died in hospital.
He also shot and injured a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.
In a statement issued after the hearing, police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct, (IOPC) said a third Devon and Cornwall Police employee had been served with a gross misconduct notice.
The watchdog said the employee was part of the force's firearms licensing department and was involved in granting a shotgun certificate to Davison in 2017.
A man has also come forward to allege he reported to police he was assaulted by Davison outside a supermarket in Plymouth in 2016, which the IOPC is investigating.
A further pre-inquest review will take place on 15 March.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk