HMS Richmond returns to UK after seven-month deployment
- Published
Hundreds of people have welcomed back crew members on HMS Richmond which has returned to the UK after a seven-month deployment.
The type 23 frigate arrived at Devonport, Plymouth, after travelling just under 50,000 nautical miles.
It was deployed in May with the Carrier Strike Group in support of the aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
They worked in the South China Sea, around South East Asia, Guam, Sasebo in Japan, Montenegro and Malta.
Commanding Officer, Commander, Hugh Botterill said: "My crew have had very little time away from the ship and have often been confined onboard due to in-country restrictions."
About 800 people were waiting on the jetty for the homecoming.
Jess Cox was among them and said it had been a particularly hard deployment waiting for her husband, Petty Officer Cox, to return.
"It's been harder to wait for him knowing that he couldn't go everywhere they were supposed to go because of Covid," she said.
The family said the first thing they would do when they were reunited was to hug him.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.