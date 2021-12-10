Triple-amputee Mark Ormrod completes 24-hour jiu-jitsu challenge
- Published
A triple-amputee has completed a 24-hour Brazilian jiu-jitsu challenge raising money for charity.
The "24-hour roll-a-thon" saw Mark Ormrod, a former Royal Marine, and about 60 gyms worldwide take part in a simultaneous jiu-jitsu challenge.
Money raised will go to Reorg, which helps people from the armed forces and emergency services suffering from physical and psychological trauma.
Mr Ormrod, from Plymouth, described the challenge as "phenomenal".
"I thought there'd be about 100 people here at the beginning, and by two, three or four in the morning there'd be about six of us - but consistently there were 40-50 people rolling."
He has already raised more than £500,000 for Reorg, which uses martial arts to help people suffering from physical and psychological trauma.
Mr Ormrod said he wanted the challenge to focus on jiu-jitsu because "we spent the whole year telling everybody what it is that Reorg do and we thought it was a great way to show them".
He described the 24-hour challenge as "emotional, sweaty and smelly".
His achievements include raising more than £150,000 in a 5km (3.1m) run in March and completing a 1km (0.62m) swim in May.
Plus, in October he finished a 99.9 mile overnight cycle challenge.
Sam Sheriff, the charity's founder, said what hooked him about the fundraising idea was bringing the "whole community together".
