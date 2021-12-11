Woman with serious injuries after crash
- Published
A woman has sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash.
Officers came across the vehicle on the A35 in Shute, Devon, whilst on patrol on Saturday, Devon and Cornwall Police has said.
The 38-year-old was treated by paramedics.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage, is asked to contact the police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.