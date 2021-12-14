Nightstop service to help homeless young people in Torbay
A new service which provides emergency overnight accommodation to young people at risk of being homeless for the long-term is launching in Torbay for the first time.
Nightstop offers people aged between 16-24 a room in a family home, a hot meal, a shower, laundry facilities and a chance to talk.
The service is already running in 30 towns and cities across the UK.
Six households are taking part in the scheme in south Devon.
Organisers said homelessness could be triggered by family arguments or a breakdown in relationships, and Christmas could be a difficult time.
This emergency system involving host families is intended to offer a better short-term solution to sofa-surfing with friends or staying in B&Bs.
The volunteer families have been vetted and trained.
Volunteers Sue Simmons and Roger Croot have provided shelter to about 40 people over the last six years.
Ms Simmons said: "It's about rescuing homeless young people from becoming homeless over a longer period of time."
Mr Croot said: "They do see it as someone reaching out and doing something for them and they are appreciative of that."
In 2020, Torbay Council Housing Options Team and Children's Services provided temporary accommodation to 133 young people who were homeless.
