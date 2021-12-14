Family pays tribute to man trapped between cars in Plymouth
- Published
The family of a man who died after being trapped between three cars have said his death has "left a massive void in our lives".
Steven Yabsley, who was in his 60s, got trapped between his vehicle and two parked cars in Plymouth on 6 December.
His family said he would "forever be in our thoughts and hearts and the love you had for us will heal our hearts daily".
Mr Yabsley died at the scene of the crash in Penrose Street.
Mr Yabsley was a father and grandfather and his family said: "Steve's passing has left a massive void in our lives, we are all trying to come to terms with this tragic sudden loss... and time will tick away until we meet again.
"We all loved you so much, we are all heartbroken," they said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk