Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Tributes moved to be preserved
- Published
Tributes paid to a young woman who went missing on her way to meet friends have been taken away to be permanently preserved.
Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, was last seen at a bus stop in the Leigham area of Plymouth on 20 November.
A large collection of flowers and notes had been left on a grass verge near her home.
Plymouth City Council said it was moving the tributes after discussions with Ms McLeod's family.
A council spokesperson said: "Our absolute priority is ensuring that the wishes of Bobbi-Anne's family are respected and listened to and we will continue to liaise with them at every stage of the entire process."
Petals from floral tributes left in Leigham will be pressed and cast in resin for her family and friends to see at a later date.
All written tributes will be taken to the city's museum, The Box, for drying and any objects will be collected for cleaning, before being given to the family.
Plymouth City Council said it was also talking to the victim's family about possible locations and wording for a memorial bench "for when the family are ready".
A man from Plymouth has been charged with the murder of Ms McLeod and is due to appear in court in January.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.