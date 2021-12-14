Torbay runaway car joins swimmer on morning dip
A morning dip in the sea turned into a disaster when a swimmer's car joined her in the water.
The unlucky swimmer's car rolled down steps at Oddicombe beach in Torbay, according to witnesses.
The car was submerged up to its door handles after the handbrake failed, said the harbour authority.
A lifeboat was sent after a call at 08:10 GMT but it was stood down because no-one was in difficulty, said coastguards.
The drama unfolded as the woman enjoyed a morning swim at the south coast resort.
The stricken car rolled down the steps and on to the beach as the tide came in.
"I saw it rolling down the steps," said Sharon Reid, who was walking nearby and alerted coastguards.
"It's good that no-one was injured."
Chris Harper of Yalberton Autos, which rescued the car, called it a "freak accident".
"The electrics got wet but the car's bodywork was undamaged," he said.
"The owner of the vehicle was swimming, she was very lucky she wasn't in the car."
