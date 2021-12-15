Health boss says not the time to take high risks over Covid
A health boss says it is "not the time to take high risks" amid a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
Dr Michael Marsh, medical director for the south-west of England, said it was "not the time to do dangerous things" and people should "really think about your own safety".
He added 2.3 million boosters had already been given across the region.
On Wednesday, the UK recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases, with 78,610 new cases.
Dr Marsh said "roughly half a million boosters per week until January" were needed to meet the government's target.
He confirmed the NHS would have to stop some treatments as a result - the details of which would be announced soon.
However, Dr Marsh said he was hopeful some less urgent surgeries would continue, unlike during the first wave of the pandemic.
He urged people to talk to their doctors if they had symptoms that might be a sign of a serious health problem.
