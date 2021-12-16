Christmas sea swims cancelled in Devon
Two large Christmas sea swim events have been cancelled in south Devon.
Organisers of Sidmouth's Boxing Day swim said it "would not be responsible" due to concerns about the Omicron variant of covid-19.
Teignmouth's Boxing Day "Walk in the Sea" event was also cancelled due to the combination of tide times and easterly winds forecast.
Organisers of Exmouth's Christmas Day Swim said they had not yet decided whether it will go ahead.
Annual festive sea swim events around the coast of Devon and Cornwall attract several hundred people each year.
It is customary for people to brave the cold water in swimming costumes and Christmas fancy dress.
