Woman's death treated as unexplained by Plymouth police
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Plymouth.
Emergency services were called to a property on Lipstone Crescent just after 08:20 GMT, following concerns for the welfare of a resident.
A woman in her 30s and from the local area was found dead at the scene.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a man was in custody helping officers with the investigation.
The force said formal identification of the woman had not yet taken place.
A police presence and cordon at the scene is expected to remain for the foreseeable future.
The next of kin have been informed.
