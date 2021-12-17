Attempted murder arrest after child seriously injured
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a child was found with serious injuries.
Police officers were called to a property on Bench Tor Close in Torquay, Devon just before 16:00 GMT.
The 40-year-old woman remains in custody for questioning over what officers say is an isolated incident.
The child is being treated at Torbay Hospital and a police cordon remains at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
