Shiphay attempted murder: Woman charged after child hurt

Published
A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a child was found with serious injuries, police have said.

Police were called to a property in Bench Tor Close, in the Shiphay area of Torquay, Devon, just before 16:00 GMT on Friday.

The injured child was taken to Torbay Hospital, had surgery and was expected to fully recover, police said.

Officers said a 47-year-old from the town was due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Monday.

She had also been charged with a count of actual bodily harm in "relation to a second assault on a separate child on the same date", they added.

