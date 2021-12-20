Torquay attempted murder of child: Woman appears in court
- Published
A woman charged with attempted murder after a child was found with serious injuries has appeared in court.
Police found the child after they were called to a property in Bench Tor Close, Torquay, Devon, on Friday.
Emma Thompson, 47, of Bench Tor Close, was remanded in custody after appearing at Plymouth Magistrates' Court and is due at Exeter Crown Court in January.
She is also charged with one count of actual bodily harm in relation to an alleged assault on a separate child.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.