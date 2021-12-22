Rare fungus found in Devon woodland
One of the UK's rarest fungi, which looks like an underwater coral, has been found in woodland in Devon.
Clavaria zollingeri, also known as violet coral, is a type of fungus.
The specimen, which is about the size of a cauliflower, was discovered in woodland at Paccombe Farm which belongs to The Donkey Sanctuary.
According to the charity, it is only the second time the fungus has been recorded in Devon.
Conservation officer Helen Cavilla said: "I spotted something looking oddly like it was from an aquarium nestled amongst moss and leaf litter.
"It was really exciting to realise what it was when I got closer."
Dr David Farley, of the Devon Fungus Group, said it was a "remarkable find".
"The violet coral is one of our most beautiful fungi and can scarcely be confused with any other species.
"It is very rare in south-west England and usually confined to upland areas so its appearance at The Donkey Sanctuary is especially unusual.
"In 40 years of observing wild fungi I've only seen this species once before," he said.
The striking pink-purple fungus, which has finger-like projections, tends to be found in old, unfertilised grasslands, which are themselves rare habitats under threat from agricultural improvement, disturbance and development, The Donkey Sanctuary said.
The fungi's global population is decreasing and it is listed as vulnerable on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red List of Threatened Species.
