Devon's care home workers to get one-off winter payment
- Published
Residential and nursing care workers in Devon are to receive a one-off winter payment.
Devon County Council says it hopes the money will help to retain staff and boost morale.
It is part of a £5.3m package from the government designed to take pressure off NHS hospitals.
Earlier in December, the council announced £3m for domiciliary care staff in the county, which amounted to about £500 per staff member.
'Well-deserved recognition'
Along with the government, NHS Devon has also contributed to the one-off funding package.
Care home providers will be expected to ensure their care staff benefit from the winter payment, which will be equivalent to about £500 for each staff member.
Lucy Bull, director of Devon Care Homes Collaborative, and registered manager of Castle Grove Nursing Home in Bampton, said: "Finally, some well-deserved recognition to the care workers who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic.
"Every single care assistant in the county has faced hardship this year, both emotionally and financially."
Councillor James McInnes, Devon County Council's cabinet member with responsibility for adult social care and health, said: "This is another very welcome injection of money from the government and comes at a time when our social care workforce is very hard-pressed.
"I want to see every care worker and those supporting them paid a fair wage that matches what their counterparts in the NHS get paid.
"This grant doesn't solve that but it is an important measure to help to keep the people of Devon safe this winter."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.