Man thanks off duty midwife for saving his life

John Elliott had been Christmas shopping with his wife when he went into cardiac arrest

An off-duty midwife has been praised for saving a man's life when his heart stopped at a market.

John Elliott was shopping at Tavistock Pannier Market when he went into cardiac arrest.

Midwife Sheree Haydon - helped by two passing junior doctors - went to his aid performing CPR. They then used a defibrillator to restart his heart before an ambulance arrived.

Grandfather Mr Elliott, from Topsham, said he owed the three medics his life.

Mr Elliott was visiting the pannier market when he began to feel unwell

He said: "If it wasn't for Sheree doing what she did, when she did, as quickly as she did, I wouldn't be talking to you now because it would have been a completely different outcome.

"Sheree and the two medics, although Sheree instigated pretty much all of it, I owe them my life - there's no two ways about it."

Ms Haydon said she had been out walking the dog just before Christmas when she saw Mr Elliott looking unwell on a bench.

"As I approached him he collapsed in front of me," she said.

Sheree Haydon said she had been out in Tavistock ahead of a night shift as a midwife

She said Mr Elliott had stopped breathing so she started CPR.

Two junior doctors then joined Ms Haydon in caring for him before paramedics took over.

"I'm just so pleased that he is able to spend Christmas with his family and I know how much it means to family to have their loved ones around," Ms Haydon added.

Mr Elliott has since been discharged from hospital and has been told by doctors he can expect to make a full recovery.

