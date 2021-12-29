Vehicles seriously damaged in Boxing Day arson attack
Two vehicles were set alight in an arson attack on Boxing Day in Devon.
Police are appealing for witnesses after two vehicles were seriously damaged at about 03:10 GMT in the Whiddon Valley area of Barnstaple.
A Ford Fiesta was damaged at Stoat Park car park and a Volkswagen Crafter was set alight at Venlock Close car park.
A type of accelerant was poured onto the vehicles before they were deliberately set alight, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
