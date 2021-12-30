Torquay pedestrian hit by car is seriously injured
A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car.
The incident happened at about 18:30 GMT on Wednesday on Belgrave Road in Torquay, Devon.
A 55-year-old local man suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury and was taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers appealed for witnesses or Dashcam footage and thanked the public for their patience whilst they dealt with the crash.
