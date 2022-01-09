Refugee Support Devon helps about 2,000 refugees settle
By Jo Loosemore
BBC Radio Devon
- Published
A charity says it has helped about 2,000 refugees settle in Devon since it was created in 2001.
Refugee Support Devon was set up by a group of local volunteers to welcome refugees to the county.
It started when the Taliban were forced from power in Afghanistan.
"If we have enabled them to re-establish their lives in a way that sustains them, and sustains their families... we've been successful," said charity chairwoman Jenny Longford.
The first arrivals to the county in 2001 were Afghans fleeing from the war, which saw international forces enter Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A group of volunteers met the refugees - who were all men.
Volunteer Colin Stiff said: "At the time, the Taliban were in control in Afghanistan, making life very difficult.
"We were aware of the dangers facing people in different countries around the world, so when the cry came out from Devon County Council, 'would you like to help these people?', well, it was naturally something we wanted to do. And we did it."
Working alongside Devon County Council and other local organisations, the Refugee Support Group (RSG) - now called Refugee Support Devon (RSD) - organised social and sporting events for the new arrivals, provided meals and made home visits.
In the early 2000s, Mr Stiff remembers a visit to the beach at Budleigh Salterton, in Devon: "There was a strong southerly wind blowing - it was warm - and it reminded our Afghan friends of a 100-day wind that blows in Afghanistan - in Herat - so they were so happy.
"Of course they had never seen the sea before."
'Exeter is like paradise'
The new arrivals were all Dari or Farsi speakers, so Exeter College offered English language lessons and members of the RSG ran conversation classes.
Friendships were formed between the refugees and the volunteers.
Mr Stiff, who is a musician, met refugee Saeed, a singer and dutar player, whose traditional instruments had been destroyed by the Taliban.
The charity found funding for a new dutar and Saeed toured the county.
His song, In Praise of Exeter, included the lyrics - "Exeter is like paradise. The house of heaven is here. The people are kind. Humanity dwells here. Justice, fairness and human rights are found here."
As the conflict continued, so did the arrival of Afghans into the county.
In 2004, 140 refugees were helped by the charity and many of those early arrivals stayed.
RSD said it estimated there were now about 500 Afghans living in Exeter alone.
Ms Longford said: "As an organisation, we've tended to expand since 2005 to offer more services.
"Our core service is a drop-in for any refugees or asylum seekers to come in and get help with all manner of things."
RSD has a community allotment, and supports new arrivals with housing, employment, finance and specialist immigration advice.
Ms Longford said: "In addition, we have the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme, which is a government scheme run all over the country… to support the resettlement of families who've arrived in the county, usually from camps bordering Syria."
Walaa, who came to Devon from the civil war hit country of Syria with her family in 2016, said: "In England, I feel that I am a human... I said to all of my friends, England is my home now… England and specifically Devon."
The charity says it works with about 150-200 international refugees each year.
In 2021, more Afghans arrived in Devon as a result of the end of international operations in their country and the return of the Taliban, with more than 25 new families living locally as part of the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.
Ms Longford said: "There have always been refugees.
"Of course the situation changes from one spot in the world to another, but it's hard to think that there won't continue to always be refugees.
"Given our experience of the last 20 years, I would say that the need [for help] is certainly likely to continue for the next decade and beyond."
