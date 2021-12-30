Four trapped after two-vehicle crash on A38 at Haldon Hill
Four people were left trapped after two vehicles crashed on the A38, closing the main route between Exeter and Plymouth.
The northbound carriageway at Chudleigh was closed due to a crash at Haldon Hill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
An adult was removed from one vehicle and one adult and two children from the second vehicle.
Highways said it was assisting police and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.
