Buckfastleigh five-vehicle crash after wrong-way drive

Published
Officers reported no-one was seriously injured in the crash and the carriageway had been closed

Five vehicles crashed on a main road after a car travelled the wrong way along a carriageway, say police.

The car was travelling the wrong way down the westbound carriageway of the A38 near Buckfastleigh in Devon, traffic police confirmed.

In a tweet at 04:16 GMT, officers reported no-one was seriously injured in the crash and the carriageway had been closed.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

