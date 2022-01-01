Liver transplant patient urges others to consider donor list
A liver transplant patient who received her life-saving new organ for the new year has urged people to consider joining the organ donor register.
Lisa Woodcock from Exmouth, Devon, said she "now lived for her donor".
Ms Woodcock was given a new liver in October after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of primary biliary cholangitis, an autoimmune disease.
NHS Blood and Transplant said 436 patients were awaiting a life-saving organ transplant in south west England.
Ms Woodcock said before her operation her family did not believe she would survive to see in the new year.
"I feel amazing, I am so grateful and so happy," she said.
"I think my donor is phenomenal, it is amazing that they and their family supported organ donation. It is the greatest gift and they are my heroes."
She added: "When it comes to organ donation, people need to think 'what if I became poorly and needed help', would they accept an organ for themselves or someone they love, and if the answer is yes, they should think about giving too".
The law around organ donation changed to an opt out system in England in May 2020.
Up to 42% of the UK population have registered their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.
Anthony Clarkson, director of organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: "There are still thousands of people who are still desperately hoping and waiting for the transplant that will transform their life.
"Please take a moment this new year to let your family know your organ donation decision. Those conversations could help save the lives of people currently waiting for a transplant."
