Exeter Airport crash landing pilot escapes unhurt
- Published
A aeroplane pilot escaped unhurt after the undercarriage of their plane collapsed on landing.
The Beechcraft 200 Air King from Kent was landing at 11:18 GMT at Exeter Airport.
An airport spokesman said the twin-engine plane had one person on board, "no-one was injured and the aircraft has been recovered".
Scheduled airport operations had been unaffected and the airport was open as usual said the spokesman.
