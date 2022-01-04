Work starts on £7.4m Newton Abbot link road
Work has started on the latest phase of a £7.4m link road on the outskirts of Newton Abbot.
The Houghton Barton link road runs between the A382 and the A383 and has been designed to bring traffic away from the village of Highweek.
Temporary traffic lights, which will be in place 24 hours a day, have been put in place on the A382 while a junction is built, Devon County Council said.
The first phase of this project is due to be completed in Spring 2023.
It is being funded by Devon County Council, the Heart of the South West Local enterprise Partnership and Teignbridge District Council.
The traffic lights at Forches Cross will remain for seven weeks and are due to be removed on 20 February.
Devon County Council said the second phase of the project was due to be delivered at a later date.
