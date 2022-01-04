'Tough' bank holidays spark Plymouth hospital 'critical incident'
By Jenny Kumah
Special Correspondent, BBC South West
- Published
Plymouth's Derriford Hospital has declared a critical incident after a "tough" period over Christmas and new year, a leaked email seen by the BBC has revealed.
The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust's email said it had about 500 Covid-19 related staff absences and was no longer able to offload ambulances.
Bosses are now looking to speed-up the discharge of patients who have recovered in order to free up beds.
The trust has been asked to comment.
Staff absence 'challenge'
The email said it had been "a double bank holiday period which is always tough".
It also said the hospital was "no longer able to offload ambulances" and had 15 outside the Emergency Department on Tuesday morning.
Staff absence remained a "significant challenge", the email added, but had "not deteriorated and is still sitting around 475 for Covid-related absence and 480 for non-Covid-related absence".
The hospital had also seen "a small increase in Covid inpatient numbers and have maintained or reduced the numbers of wards closed or restricted".
Nationally, at least seven hospital have declared critical incidents in the past week.
Incidents are declared when bosses are worried they are on the brink of not being able to provide critical services, such as emergency care.
It means that staff can be redeployed to focus on priorities.
Covid 'peak' forecast
The Derriford email said it was considering moves such as cancelling all non-clinical meetings, cancelling study leave and speeding up discharges.
The NHS in Devon told the BBC in December that forecasts had suggested a peak in Covid cases and patients was expected in the middle of January.
It is the second time in less than five months that Derriford has declared a major incident.
The previous occasion was last August after 97% of beds were occupied.
An increase in Covid-19 admissions and a greater demand on the Emergency Department were partly to blame, managers said at the time.
