Devon police investigate man's claim he helped wife die
- Published
Police are investigating after a man said in a letter to the Sunday Times that he helped his wife die.
The woman, who he said had been suffering from terminal ovarian cancer, died 23 years ago.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that a homicide investigation in relation to the death of a woman in Devon in the 1990s was ongoing.
The 71-year-old man told the paper: "I'll deal with whatever comes up and take it from there."
