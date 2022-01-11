'Unprecedented' waste collection delays in Torbay
Household waste and recycling collections are experiencing an "unprecedented situation" with covid-19 causing "significant delays".
The service in Torbay, Devon, had "extremely high levels of absence" due to staff having to self-isolate, the council said.
The authority said 20 staff were off sick which was causing delays for 30 SWISCo collection rounds.
The council said all household collections would still go ahead.
A Torbay Council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately because the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading so quickly, the service is now experiencing an unprecedented situation, like other parts of the country.
"We have extremely high levels of absence due to staff having to self-isolate.
"We will still be collecting all waste and recycling from households and in most cases, we will continue to recycle as normal."
The council apologised for inconvenience on behalf of itself and SWISCo, the private company it owns which delivers the services.
