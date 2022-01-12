Plymouth navy yard dig finds 17th Century artefacts
Work to try to find more 17th Century relics from Plymouth's first navy supply yard has begun in the city.
Archaeologists said they had started a major investigation after recent repair works at a quay unearthed some pottery and other items.
Experts from the University of Plymouth and Plymouth Archaeology Society are carrying out excavations at Commercial Wharf, south of the Barbican.
Those involved said it was "an exciting opportunity" to examine the area.
'International importance'
University of Plymouth maritime archaeologist Martin Read, also chairman of the Plymouth Archaeology Society, said the area was used for nearly 200 years to supply the navy from the 1650s, providing bread, biscuits and beef.
Those operations were moved to Royal William Yard in the 1830s.
Conservation work on the quay wall revealed pottery and clay pipes dating to the second half of the 17th Century, sparking the latest hunt.
Tableware, jars and a candlestick have also been found.
Project leaders said it was "an exciting opportunity to examine part of an early victualling yard".
Mr Read said: "There are very few of these sites that have not been later redeveloped and built over, so the area is of international importance."
The old yard was sold for commercial use, with buildings on it demolished in the 1930s to widen a road.
Mr Read said the items found were probably because builders would "chuck any old things in" to "gradually raise the ground" to allow further building; but that they would reveal a "great deal of history".
He said excavations had reached a depth of about 6.5ft (2m) so far, and there were plans to dig down another 10ft (3m), "which could take several weeks".
