Woman taken to hospital after Plymouth flat fire
- Published
A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering burns to her arm and smoke inhalation at a flat fire in Plymouth.
The fire service were called to a top-floor flat on Ringmore Way at about 21:30 on Tuesday.
Three fire appliances were sent to deal with the blaze.
The flat was severely damaged by fire and the cause was accidental, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
