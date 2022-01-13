One in 10 Devon homes 'substantially struggle' for food
One in 10 households in the Devon County Council area suffer "substantial disruptions" to get enough food, a report has said.
Councillors are due to discuss the report which said the most vulnerable needed more help with food insecurity.
The report said the council had spent more than £5m during the last year to provide food and essential supplies.
It added it was to spend an extra £2m in government Covid funding over the winter on programmes to tackle it.
'Substantial eating disruptions'
The report said, overall, 17% of households were shown to experience some food insecurity and "not having reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food".
However, 10% were "experiencing substantial disruptions to their eating patterns, with household members eating less and going hungry", it said.
It added there was "significant concern" that many of those most at risk were "the least likely to access or able to access support" from food organisations, welfare funding, benefits or advice.
Issues "including geography and transport, as well as stigma and barriers through language" also added difficulties.
The report said the council and its key partners should "continue to invest in learning to better understand the needs of those impacted".
That would help "ensure that the right and appropriate solutions and support are accessible to them and, if required, redesigned and delivered".
The Devon county area excludes Plymouth and Torbay, which are unitary authorities.
