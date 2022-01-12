Cyclists join hearse for Ken Robertson funeral
Cyclists have paid their respects at a funeral for a cyclist who was well-known in the Torbay area.
Ken Robertson died before Christmas and many turned out at Torbay Velopark to say goodbye.
The hearse, followed by cyclists, did a lap of the velopark circuit to give Mr Robertson a poignant send-off.
Friend Mike Radant said: "He did so much for cycling which affected so many people, his enthusiasm and energy were absolutely infectious."
He said Mr Robertson, whose nickname was Uncle Ken, "just got people interested and involved with his dedication and his humour".
He added that Mr Robertson "would be there, smiling" at the lap of the velopark.
