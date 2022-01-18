The Bishop of Plymouth to retire in August
The Bishop of Plymouth has announced that he is to retire in August.
The Right Reverend Nicholas McKinnel, said "after 42 years of ordained ministry, now seems a good time to hand over my responsibilities and to have more time for the family and other interests".
Rev McKinnel, who is married and has four children and nine grandchildren, has been Bishop of Plymouth since 2015.
He has been nominated to be the High Sheriff of Devon in 2023.
He will be 68 when he takes on the role.
As Bishop of Plymouth, Rev McKinnel has had responsibility for parishes across Dartmoor, Torbay and West Devon as well as the city itself.
"It has been a privilege to serve in this Diocese as a bishop for the last ten years and I would like to thank my fellow clergy and everyone in our diocese for their support, prayers and friendship," he said.
