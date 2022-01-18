Man seriously injured in suspected Torquay stabbing
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds.
Police said they were called to an address on Warren Road in Torquay at about 22:00 GMT on Monday following reports of a disturbance.
The man was taken to Torbay District Hospital with serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition.
A 29-year-old man from Torquay and a 38-year-old man from the Rotherham area have been arrested in connection with the incident.
