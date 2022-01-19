Two men released on police bail after Torquay stabbing
Two men have been released on police bail in connection with an assault which left a man seriously injured.
Three men were arrested after a man was stabbed on Warren Road, Torquay on Monday.
A 38-year-old man from the Rotherham area and a 51-year-old local man have been released on bail until 11 February.
The third man, 29, remains in custody on a separate matter, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Police said the injured man was found "having sustained a number of stab wounds" in what they said was a "serious assault".
He was taken to Torbay Hospital for treatment.
The force has appealed for witnesses or information to aid with the investigation.
