Plymouth's Devil's Point could become official bathing water
- Published
A popular wild swimming spot in Plymouth could be designated as an official bathing water.
Devil's Point, also known as Firestone Bay, has facilities for swimmers and if the move is approved its water quality will be tested regularly.
The city already has two bathing waters along the foreshore of Plymouth Hoe, which are regularly tested.
Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard said he would put his proposal to Parliament.
He said: "The time is right for this part of the sea to be officially recognised as an important and valued bathing water.
"I now want to make sure we are monitoring and improving water quality while still preserving the diverse use of our ocean."
If accepted, the Environment Agency and South West Water would be required to monitor the quality of the water to ensure it is safe for bathing.
Pauline Barker, founder of Devon and Cornwall Wild Swimming, said the allocation would be a great benefit.
She said: "It would be reassuring for the water users to know that the water quality is monitored so that any instances of contamination, such as after heavy rainfall, can be assessed and evaluated."
