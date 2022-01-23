Street art portraits of women shed 'new light' in Plymouth
Five portraits of women have been installed on a former hospital in Plymouth.
The artist, Kevin Davison said he was nervous, but felt "pretty proud".
The street art collective, Plymouth Artists Together, which commissioned the pieces, has work all over the city.
Mike Vospers from the collective said the portraits of a diverse group of women will "shed a whole new light" to the building which was "looking a bit neglected".
"That's what we're about, we're about putting art on neglected spaces and hopefully bringing smiles to people's faces," he said.
The portraits were revealed and hung on a Victorian building in Devonport owned by Livewell.
Mr Davison said it was "wonderful" to see the art work in place.
"I've been so nervous about producing this over the last year and whether it's going to come out alright."
He said he only took up street art four years ago and was "pretty proud of myself today to say the least".
It took about a year to create the pieces, each made up of individual stencils.
A member of the public told the BBC the portraits were "really lovely" and said it "lifts the area".
Plymouth Artists Together produces legal street art and galleries in public spaces across the city.
It said it was already working on the next project - a graffiti space in a disused tunnel.
