Plymouth gets £80k towards walking and cycling programme
- Published
Plymouth City Council has been awarded £80,000 for the next stage of a project aimed at getting more people to take up physical activities.
The government funding will be used for a feasibility study into socially prescribed walking and cycling.
Health providers and community groups will work together to help people meet their personal activity goals.
The council will use the study to develop a funding proposal to run the project for three years in the city.
Under the scheme, link workers within GP practices connect with local community groups to provide off-road walking and cycling activities, often in parks.
If the proposal is successful, the programme would aim to improve access to additional support such as adult cycle training, led rides, led walks and bike maintenance courses and workshops.
Councillor Jonathan Drean, cabinet member for transport, said: "Our success in reaching this stage in the process is a fantastic reflection of Plymouth's experience in delivering walking and cycling opportunities, as well as social prescribing.
"This project will be a really good opportunity to bring the two together to improve the health and wellbeing of our residents through active travel."
Deputy council leader Patrick Nicholson added: "If successful, we'll be looking to deliver programmes in a number of Plymouth's parks, including Central Park. This project will help even more people enjoy the park and its facilities."
